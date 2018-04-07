Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in NextEra Energy (NEE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NEE. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 243.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,465,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,072 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,666,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,326,000 after purchasing an additional 852,434 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,724,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,102,000 after purchasing an additional 777,351 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 7,613.6% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 686,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 677,154 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 136.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 740,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,568,000 after purchasing an additional 426,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.80.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $162.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $76,423.98, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy has a 1 year low of $128.31 and a 1 year high of $164.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.11 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.27%.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.89, for a total transaction of $2,896,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 9,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $1,404,427.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,245 shares of company stock valued at $9,783,623. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Trims Stake in NextEra Energy (NEE)” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/compagnie-lombard-odier-scma-cuts-stake-in-nextera-energy-inc-nee-updated-updated.html.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.