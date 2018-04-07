ConocoPhillips (COP) Shares Sold by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 468.8% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,820 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 48.6% during the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 140.2% during the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 75.5% during the second quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:COP opened at $59.26 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $69,957.87, a PE ratio of 98.77, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.96, for a total value of $1,474,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,612,732.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays set a $71.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Argus decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $54.54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.03.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production company. The Company explores for, produces, transports and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas liquids. The Company operates through five segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe and North Africa, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other International.

