TechnipFMC (FTI) Holdings Reduced by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) by 23.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,365 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 207.7% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,570 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,284,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,387,000 after purchasing an additional 385,300 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 527.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,583,000 after purchasing an additional 96,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in TechnipFMC by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dianne B. Ralston sold 16,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $499,333.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,098.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard G. Alabaster sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $360,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,380.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,429,809. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.21. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $24.53 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13,461.18, a PE ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.84.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.24). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 19th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.31%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $39.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $34.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.64.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc provides technologies, production systems, services, and solutions for the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Subsea, Onshore/Offshore, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment manufactures and designs products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in deepwater exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

