Analyzing Diageo (DEO) & Coca-Cola Amatil (CCLAY)

Diageo (NYSE: DEO) and Coca-Cola Amatil (OTCMKTS:CCLAY) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Diageo and Coca-Cola Amatil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diageo $23.15 billion 3.74 $3.38 billion $5.52 25.21 Coca-Cola Amatil $3.78 billion 1.36 $341.46 million N/A N/A

Diageo has higher revenue and earnings than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Dividends

Diageo pays an annual dividend of $3.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Coca-Cola Amatil pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Diageo pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diageo has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Diageo and Coca-Cola Amatil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diageo N/A N/A N/A Coca-Cola Amatil N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.9% of Diageo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Coca-Cola Amatil shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Diageo and Coca-Cola Amatil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diageo 0 6 4 0 2.40 Coca-Cola Amatil 1 0 1 0 2.00

Diageo currently has a consensus price target of $154.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.66%. Given Diageo’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Diageo is more favorable than Coca-Cola Amatil.

Volatility and Risk

Diageo has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Coca-Cola Amatil has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Diageo beats Coca-Cola Amatil on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. The company also provides adult beverages and non-alcoholic products. Diageo plc was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Coca-Cola Amatil Company Profile

Coca-Cola Amatil Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets ready-to-drink beverages in Australia, New Zealand, Fiji, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, and Samoa. It provides ready-to-drink alcohol and non-alcohol sparkling beverages, spring waters, sports and energy drinks, fruit juices, iced tea, flavored milk, coffee, tea, beer, cider, and spirits, as well as ready-to-eat fruit and vegetable snacks and products. The company offers its beverages under Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Kirks, Deep Spring, Mount Franklin, Pump, PowerAde, Barista Bros, Fuze Tea, Monster, Mother, Zico Coconut Water, Coca-Cola, BU, Nature's Own Water, Golden Crush, Minute Maid, L&P, Kiwi Blue, Frubu, Fiji Water, Jucy, Coke Zero, Diet Coca-Cola, Keri Juice, Schweppes, Grinders Coffee, Baker Halls, SPC, SPC ProVital, Ardmona, Goulburn Valley, IXL, Henry Jones, Taylor's, and Perfect Fruit brands, as well as alcohol under the Coors, Blue Moon, Vonu Premium Lager, Fiji Bitter, Fiji Gold, Rekorderlig cider, Yenda, Pressman's, Bounty Rum, and Fiji Rum brand names. The company was formerly known as Amatil Limited and changed its name to Coca-Cola Amatil Limited in 1989. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.