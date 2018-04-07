Head to Head Analysis: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) & The Competition

CURO Group (NYSE: CURO) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare CURO Group to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares CURO Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group N/A N/A N/A CURO Group Competitors 18.42% -2.06% -0.73%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CURO Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $963.63 million $49.15 million 9.31 CURO Group Competitors $6.70 billion $705.22 million 11.24

CURO Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CURO Group. CURO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CURO Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 CURO Group Competitors 157 713 962 41 2.47

CURO Group currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.67%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential downside of 0.77%. Given CURO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CURO Group is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.7% of CURO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.6% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CURO Group competitors beat CURO Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services. The company operates under the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, Avio Credit, and Cash Money brands; and online as Wage Day Advance, as well as offers installment loans online under the LendDirect brand. The company was formerly known as Speedy Group Holdings Corp. and changed its name to CURO Group Holdings Corp. in May 2016. CURO Group Holdings Corp. was founded in 1997 and is based in Wichita, Kansas.

