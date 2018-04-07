Comparing Danaos (DAC) and Student Transportation (STB)

Danaos (NYSE: DAC) and Student Transportation (NASDAQ:STB) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Danaos and Student Transportation, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Danaos 0 1 0 0 2.00 Student Transportation 1 2 2 0 2.20

Danaos presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Student Transportation has a consensus target price of $7.20, indicating a potential downside of 3.74%. Given Danaos’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Danaos is more favorable than Student Transportation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.0% of Danaos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Student Transportation shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Danaos has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Student Transportation has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Danaos and Student Transportation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Danaos $451.73 million 0.28 $83.90 million $1.05 1.10 Student Transportation $637.32 million 1.12 $6.46 million $0.07 106.86

Danaos has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Student Transportation. Danaos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Student Transportation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Student Transportation pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Danaos does not pay a dividend. Student Transportation pays out 628.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

This table compares Danaos and Student Transportation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Danaos 18.57% 22.61% 3.81% Student Transportation 4.08% 10.61% 2.21%

Summary

Danaos beats Student Transportation on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Danaos

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2018, it had a fleet of 55 containerships aggregating 327,616 twenty foot equivalent units. The company was formerly known as Danaos Holdings Limited and changed its name to Danaos Corporation in October 2005. Danaos Corporation was founded in 1972 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

About Student Transportation

Student Transportation Inc is a Canada-based company engaged in providing school bus transportation services in North America. The Company provides school bus and management services to public and private schools in North America and offers services, such as contracted services, special needs transportation, charter services, direct to parent and used bus sales. The Company operates a fleet of approximately 13,500 vehicles. It provides a managed transportation service that covers operations, such as dispatch, routing and scheduling, driver training and staffing, and maintenance, among others. The Company’s Managed Services Group is an all-inclusive solution which creates student transportation program for public and private schools. The Company offers management experience, advisory services, fleet life cycle management, driver training and development programs, among others.

