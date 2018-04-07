Comparing Energy Transfer Partners (ETP) and Holly Energy Partners (HEP)

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE: HEP) and Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Dividends

Holly Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Energy Transfer Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.7%. Holly Energy Partners pays out 147.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Energy Transfer Partners pays out 313.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Holly Energy Partners has increased its dividend for 14 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Holly Energy Partners and Energy Transfer Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Holly Energy Partners 4 4 0 0 1.50 Energy Transfer Partners 0 5 13 0 2.72

Holly Energy Partners currently has a consensus target price of $31.63, indicating a potential upside of 15.63%. Energy Transfer Partners has a consensus target price of $24.86, indicating a potential upside of 50.29%. Given Energy Transfer Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energy Transfer Partners is more favorable than Holly Energy Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Energy Transfer Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Holly Energy Partners 42.93% 35.81% 8.81% Energy Transfer Partners 6.54% 6.43% 2.66%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Holly Energy Partners and Energy Transfer Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Holly Energy Partners $454.36 million 6.34 $195.04 million $1.76 15.54 Energy Transfer Partners $29.05 billion 0.66 $2.08 billion $0.72 22.97

Energy Transfer Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Holly Energy Partners. Holly Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energy Transfer Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Holly Energy Partners has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Transfer Partners has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Energy Transfer Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Holly Energy Partners shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Energy Transfer Partners shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Energy Transfer Partners beats Holly Energy Partners on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington. The Company operates through segments, including pipelines and terminals segment and a refinery processing unit segment. As of December 31, 2016, its pipelines and terminals segment consisted of 24 main pipeline segments; Crude gathering networks in Texas and New Mexico; 10 refined product terminals; one crude terminal; 8,300 track feet of rail storage located at one facility; seven locations with truck and/or rail racks, and Tankage at all six of HollyFrontier Corporation’s (HFC’s) refining facility locations. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s refinery processing unit segment consisted of five refinery processing units at two of HFC’s refining facility locations.

About Energy Transfer Partners

Energy Transfer Partners, L.P., formerly Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P., owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminaling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products. In addition to logistics services, it also owns acquisition and marketing assets. The Crude Oil segment provides transportation, terminaling and acquisition and marketing services to crude oil markets throughout the southwest, midwest and northeastern United States. The Natural Gas Liquids segment transports, stores, and executes acquisition and marketing activities utilizing a network of pipelines, storage and blending facilities, and strategic off-take locations that provide access to multiple NGL markets. The Refined Products segment provides transportation and terminaling services, using refined products pipelines and refined products marketing terminals.

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.