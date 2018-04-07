Comparing FTI Consulting (FCN) & Huron Consulting Group (HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ: HURN) and FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and FTI Consulting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huron Consulting Group -21.06% 8.43% 4.14% FTI Consulting 5.97% 7.80% 4.08%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Huron Consulting Group and FTI Consulting’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Huron Consulting Group $807.74 million 1.07 -$170.11 million $2.15 17.86 FTI Consulting $1.81 billion 1.02 $107.96 million $2.32 21.25

FTI Consulting has higher revenue and earnings than Huron Consulting Group. Huron Consulting Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FTI Consulting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.0% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of FTI Consulting shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Huron Consulting Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of FTI Consulting shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Huron Consulting Group has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FTI Consulting has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Huron Consulting Group and FTI Consulting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huron Consulting Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 FTI Consulting 0 1 0 0 2.00

Huron Consulting Group presently has a consensus target price of $48.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.00%. FTI Consulting has a consensus target price of $38.00, suggesting a potential downside of 22.91%. Given Huron Consulting Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Huron Consulting Group is more favorable than FTI Consulting.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups. The company's Education segment offers management consulting and technology solutions related to business and technology strategy, financial management, operational and organizational effectiveness, research administration, and regulatory compliance for higher education institutions and academic medical centers. Its Business Advisory segment provides enterprise performance management, enterprise resource planning, business intelligence and analytics, customer relationship management, and data management services; and capital advisory, transaction advisory, operational improvement, restructuring and turnaround, valuation, and dispute advisory services. This segment also provides strategic solutions in the areas of R&D and product strategy commercial segmentation, corporate and financial strategy, compliance and operations, reimbursement and access strategy, commercial contracting strategy, fair market value analysis, lifecycle management, litigation and investigations, government pricing and transparency reporting, auditing and monitoring, and business process improvement. The company serves healthcare, education, pharmaceutical and medical device, financial services, energy and utilities, retail, aerospace, automotive, technology, telecommunications, consumer products, governmental, metals and mining, engineering and construction, hospitality and gaming, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Huron Consulting Group Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a business advisory company. The Company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology and Strategic Communications. The Company provides advice and services, such as restructuring (including bankruptcy), capital formation and indebtedness, interim business management, performance improvements, forensic accounting and litigation matters, international arbitrations, mergers and acquisitions (M&A), antitrust and competition matters, securities litigation, electronic discovery (or e-discovery), management and retrieval of electronically stored information (ESI), reputation management and strategic communications. The Company collaborates with Chief Financial Officers (CFOs) and their finance and accounting organizations and uses engagement tools to provide transformation services, manage risk, deliver business intelligence capabilities, and prepare for and execute events.

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.