Comparing Hawaiian (HA) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (ICAGY)

Hawaiian (NASDAQ: HA) and International Consoltd Airlns Grp (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) are both mid-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Hawaiian and International Consoltd Airlns Grp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hawaiian 2 5 5 0 2.25 International Consoltd Airlns Grp 1 4 2 0 2.14

Hawaiian currently has a consensus price target of $49.33, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Hawaiian’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Hawaiian is more favorable than International Consoltd Airlns Grp.

Volatility and Risk

Hawaiian has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Consoltd Airlns Grp has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hawaiian and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hawaiian $2.70 billion 0.76 $364.04 million $5.64 7.08 International Consoltd Airlns Grp $25.95 billion 0.27 $2.26 billion $2.32 7.48

International Consoltd Airlns Grp has higher revenue and earnings than Hawaiian. Hawaiian is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than International Consoltd Airlns Grp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hawaiian and International Consoltd Airlns Grp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hawaiian 13.51% 36.52% 10.54% International Consoltd Airlns Grp 8.96% 139.43% 25.09%

Dividends

Hawaiian pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Hawaiian pays out 8.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. International Consoltd Airlns Grp pays out 18.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Hawaiian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of International Consoltd Airlns Grp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Hawaiian shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hawaiian beats International Consoltd Airlns Grp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hawaiian Company Profile

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company for Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. The company through its subsidiary Hawaiian Airlines, Inc. is engaged in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo amongst the Hawaiian Islands between the Hawaiian Islands and certain cities in the United States, and between the Hawaiian Islands and the South Pacific, Australia and Asia. It offers non-stop service to Hawaii from more U.S. gateway cities and also provides daily flights between the Hawaiian Islands. Hawaiian Holdings is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

International Consoltd Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is an airline company that holds the interests in airline and ancillary operations. Its segments include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus and Other Group companies. It combines the airlines in the United Kingdom, Spain and Ireland. It has approximately 550 aircrafts to over 280 destinations. The Company operates various aircraft fleet services, including Airbus A318, Airbus A319, Airbus A340-600, Boeing 787-800, Embraer E190 and Boeing 777-200, among others. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in providing airline marketing, airline operations, insurance, aircraft maintenance, storage and custody services, air freight operations and cargo transport services. The Company offers its services in cities, including London, Madrid, Barcelona, Rome and Dublin. The Company’s brands include British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, IAG Cargo and Avios.

