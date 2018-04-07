Head-To-Head Analysis: HC2 (NYSE:HCHC) & The Competition

HC2 (NYSE: HCHC) is one of 6 publicly-traded companies in the “Fabricated structural metal products” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare HC2 to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

HC2 has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HC2’s peers have a beta of 0.59, indicating that their average stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for HC2 and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HC2 0 0 1 0 3.00 HC2 Competitors 20 94 132 3 2.47

HC2 currently has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 110.24%. As a group, “Fabricated structural metal products” companies have a potential downside of 3.23%. Given HC2’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HC2 is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HC2 and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio HC2 $1.63 billion -$46.91 million -5.53 HC2 Competitors $1.09 billion $14.87 million 25.54

HC2 has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. HC2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares HC2 and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HC2 -2.87% -39.02% -1.33% HC2 Competitors 1.26% 1.05% 1.48%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of HC2 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Fabricated structural metal products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.0% of HC2 shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of shares of all “Fabricated structural metal products” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HC2 peers beat HC2 on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

HC2 Company Profile

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in construction, marine services, insurance, telecommunications, energy, life sciences, and other businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company fabricates and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial construction projects, such as buildings and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants. It also fabricates trusses and girders; and fabricates and erects water pipes, water storage tanks, pollution control scrubbers, tunnel liners, pressure vessels, strainers, filters, separators, and various customized products. In addition, the company provides subsea cable installation and maintenance services for the telecommunications sector; installation, maintenance, and repair services for fiber optic communication and power infrastructure to offshore platforms; and installation services for power cables for use in offshore wind farms and in the offshore wind market. Further, it distributes natural gas motor fuels; designs, builds, owns, acquires, operates, and maintains compressed natural gas fueling stations for transportation vehicles; and offers voice communication services for national telecommunications, mobile, prepaid, and voice over Internet protocol service operators, as well as wholesale carriers and Internet service providers. Additionally, the company provides long-term care, life, and annuity insurance products to individuals. Furthermore, it focuses on developing products to treat early osteoarthritis of the knee; develops skin lightening technology; owns licenses to create and distribute NASCAR video games; and offers analytics on broadcast TV, digital, and social media online platforms. The company was formerly known as PTGi Holding Inc. and changed its name to HC2 Holdings, Inc. in April 2014. HC2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

