Comparing Iradimed (IRMD) and Its Competitors

Iradimed (NASDAQ: IRMD) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Iradimed to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Iradimed and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Iradimed $23.08 million $490,000.00 179.38 Iradimed Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -141.70

Iradimed’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Iradimed. Iradimed is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Iradimed and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Iradimed 2.17% 3.03% 2.58% Iradimed Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Iradimed and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Iradimed 0 0 2 0 3.00 Iradimed Competitors 494 1870 3733 112 2.56

Iradimed presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.95%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.48%. Given Iradimed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Iradimed is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Iradimed shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 60.1% of Iradimed shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 16.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Iradimed has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iradimed’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Iradimed beats its competitors on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Iradimed

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment. Its MRidium MRI compatible IV infusion pump system has been designed with a non-magnetic ultrasonic motor, non-ferrous part and other features in order to deliver anesthesia and other IV fluids during various MRI procedures. MRI compatible IV infusion pump system includes the 3860+ MRI compatible IV infusion pump, single-use IV tubing sets, a non-magnetic pole and a lithium battery. In addition, it offers optional upgrade systems, including the 3865 Remote Display/Control, 3861 Side Car, Dose Error Reduction System (DERS) and SpO2 monitor.

