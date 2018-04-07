Comparing J. Alexander’s (JAX) and Its Peers

J. Alexander’s (NYSE: JAX) is one of 56 publicly-traded companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare J. Alexander’s to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.4% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.7% of J. Alexander’s shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares J. Alexander’s and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio J. Alexander’s $233.26 million $7.33 million 21.51 J. Alexander’s Competitors $1.91 billion $184.64 million 18.64

J. Alexander’s’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than J. Alexander’s. J. Alexander’s is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

J. Alexander’s has a beta of -0.14, indicating that its stock price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J. Alexander’s’ rivals have a beta of 0.55, indicating that their average stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares J. Alexander’s and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets J. Alexander’s 3.14% 7.10% 4.72% J. Alexander’s Competitors 3.91% -3.22% 5.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for J. Alexander’s and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score J. Alexander’s 0 0 0 0 N/A J. Alexander’s Competitors 523 2626 2951 120 2.43

As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 9.21%. Given J. Alexander’s’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe J. Alexander’s has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

J. Alexander’s rivals beat J. Alexander’s on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

J. Alexander’s Company Profile

J. Alexander’s Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates three complementary dining restaurant concepts: J. Alexander’s, Redlands Grill and Stoney River Steakhouse and Grill (Stoney River). The Company is engaged in providing contemporary American cuisines. J. Alexander’s is an upscale dining restaurant offering a contemporary American menu. J. Alexander’s menu features rib of beef; hardwood-grilled steaks, seafood and chicken; pasta; salads; soups; and assorted sandwiches, appetizers and desserts. Stoney River’s menu features its Coffee-Cured Filet Mignon made with select tenderloin, as well as other beef options. On Sundays, Redlands Grill offers a selection of made-from-scratch brunch items, including Belgian waffles, eggs benedict, huevos ranchero, quiche, omelettes, and lemon and ricotta hotcakes. The Redlands Grill on West End also has a wine program that offers over 35 wines by the glass and maintains over 140 bottles.

