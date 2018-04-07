Comparing Monster Beverage (MNST) & Britvic (BTVCY)

Britvic (OTCMKTS: BTVCY) and Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Monster Beverage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Britvic and Monster Beverage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Britvic N/A N/A N/A Monster Beverage 24.36% 22.54% 18.21%

Volatility and Risk

Britvic has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Monster Beverage has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Britvic pays an annual dividend of $0.69 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Monster Beverage does not pay a dividend. Britvic pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Britvic and Monster Beverage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Britvic 0 0 2 0 3.00 Monster Beverage 1 1 11 0 2.77

Monster Beverage has a consensus price target of $66.69, suggesting a potential upside of 19.24%. Given Monster Beverage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monster Beverage is more favorable than Britvic.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Britvic and Monster Beverage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Britvic $1.99 billion 1.24 $141.44 million $1.36 13.73 Monster Beverage $3.37 billion 9.40 $820.67 million $1.46 38.31

Monster Beverage has higher revenue and earnings than Britvic. Britvic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Monster Beverage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monster Beverage beats Britvic on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Britvic Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It offers soft drinks comprising sparkling sodas, juice drinks, ice tea, squash, syrups, mineral water, mixers, energy drinks, liquid concentrates, and ready-to-drink nectar drinks under the 7Up, Ballygowan, Britvic, C&C, Club Mixers, Club Orange, DaFruta, Drench, Energise Sport, Fruit Shoot, Gatorade, J2O, Lipton, Maguary, MiWadi, Mountain Dew, Pepsi Max, Purdey's, R Whites, Robinsons, Squash'd, Tango, Teisseire, and TK, as well as Britvic Mixers, Juices, and Cordials brands. The company also supplies water-coolers and bottled water; engages in the wholesale of soft drinks to the licensed trade; and offers financing services. It exports its products to approximately 50 countries. Britvic plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea. The company has two segments, Direct Store Delivery (DSD), whose principal products comprise energy drinks, and Warehouse (Warehouse), whose principal products comprise juice-based and soda beverages. The DSD segment develops, markets and sells products primarily through an exclusive distributor network, whereas the Warehouse segment develops, markets and sells products primarily direct to retailers.

