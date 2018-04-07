Comparing Nutrien (NTR) & Cal-Maine Foods (CALM)

Nutrien (NYSE: NTR) and Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nutrien and Cal-Maine Foods’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutrien $4.55 billion 6.37 $327.00 million $1.27 35.39 Cal-Maine Foods $1.07 billion 2.11 -$74.27 million ($1.54) -30.32

Nutrien has higher revenue and earnings than Cal-Maine Foods. Cal-Maine Foods is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nutrien, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Nutrien has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cal-Maine Foods has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Nutrien pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cal-Maine Foods does not pay a dividend. Nutrien pays out 126.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Nutrien and Cal-Maine Foods, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutrien 1 5 9 1 2.63 Cal-Maine Foods 1 1 1 0 2.00

Nutrien currently has a consensus price target of $58.31, indicating a potential upside of 29.72%. Cal-Maine Foods has a consensus price target of $38.67, indicating a potential downside of 17.20%. Given Nutrien’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Nutrien is more favorable than Cal-Maine Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Nutrien and Cal-Maine Foods’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutrien 7.19% 1.33% 0.65% Cal-Maine Foods 2.23% 5.62% 4.47%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.5% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Nutrien shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.2% of Cal-Maine Foods shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nutrien beats Cal-Maine Foods on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and distributes potash, nitrogen, and phosphate products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It offers potash crop feed, fertilizer, industrial, metal finishing, and purified acid products, as well as blends. The company is also involved in the retail operations that serve growers in seven countries across three continents. Its retail network provides a range of products and services, including micronutrient products, nutritionals, and biologicals; seed solutions; crop protection products and advisory services; application services for the nutrients and crop protection products; and financial credit services. Nutrien Ltd. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. is a producer and marketer of shell eggs in the United States. The Company operates through the segment of production, grading, packaging, marketing and distribution of shell eggs. It offers shell eggs, including specialty and non-specialty eggs. It classifies cage free, organic and brown eggs as specialty products. It classifies all other shell eggs as non-specialty products. The Company markets its specialty shell eggs under the brands, including Egg-Land’s Best, Land O’ Lakes, Farmhouse and 4-Grain. The Company, through Egg-Land’s Best, Inc. (EB), produces, markets and distributes Egg-Land’s Best and Land O’ Lakes branded eggs. It markets cage-free eggs under its Farmhouse brand and distributes them throughout southeast and southwest regions of the United States. It markets organic, wholesome, cage-free, vegetarian and omega-3 eggs under its 4-Grain brand. It also produces, markets and distributes private label specialty shell eggs to customers.

