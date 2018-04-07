Analyzing Pengrowth Energy (PGH) and Energen (EGN)

Pengrowth Energy (NYSE: PGH) and Energen (NYSE:EGN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.3% of Pengrowth Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Energen shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Energen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pengrowth Energy and Energen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pengrowth Energy 3 3 0 0 1.50 Energen 1 7 14 0 2.59

Energen has a consensus target price of $68.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.27%. Given Energen’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Energen is more favorable than Pengrowth Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Energen’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pengrowth Energy $519.16 million 0.74 -$527.48 million ($1.05) -0.66 Energen $961.04 million 6.20 $306.82 million $0.75 81.59

Energen has higher revenue and earnings than Pengrowth Energy. Pengrowth Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Pengrowth Energy has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its stock price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energen has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pengrowth Energy and Energen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pengrowth Energy -130.16% -68.32% -27.07% Energen 30.12% 2.27% 1.53%

Summary

Energen beats Pengrowth Energy on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pengrowth Energy Company Profile

Pengrowth Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in Alberta, British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Nova Scotia provinces in Canada. The company explores for crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, shale gas, and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing properties are the Lindbergh thermal property covering an area of 20,800 net acres situated in Calgary, Alberta; and the Groundbirch property covering an area of 12,536 net acres located in Fort St. John, British Columbia. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 239 net producing oil and natural gas wells; and 577 net non-producing wells, as well as total proved plus probable reserves of 446.6 millions of barrels of oil equivalent. Pengrowth Energy Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Energen Company Profile

Energen Corporation, through its subsidiary, Energen Resources Corporation, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company has operations within the Midland Basin, the Delaware Basin, and the Central Basin Platform areas of the Permian Basin in west Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2017, it had a total proved reserves of 444 million barrel of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama.

