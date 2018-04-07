Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Comparison

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ: PENN) is one of 30 publicly-traded companies in the “Hotels & motels” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Penn National Gaming to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Penn National Gaming and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn National Gaming 0 2 7 0 2.78 Penn National Gaming Competitors 306 1436 2177 73 2.51

Penn National Gaming presently has a consensus target price of $30.89, suggesting a potential upside of 17.54%. As a group, “Hotels & motels” companies have a potential upside of 5.76%. Given Penn National Gaming’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn National Gaming is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Penn National Gaming and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn National Gaming 15.97% -27.80% 1.17% Penn National Gaming Competitors 10.97% 12.75% 4.81%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Penn National Gaming and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penn National Gaming $3.15 billion $473.46 million 2.93 Penn National Gaming Competitors $3.57 billion $470.05 million 161.03

Penn National Gaming’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Penn National Gaming. Penn National Gaming is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.5% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.3% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Penn National Gaming shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.2% of shares of all “Hotels & motels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Penn National Gaming has a beta of 1.44, suggesting that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn National Gaming’s competitors have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Penn National Gaming beats its competitors on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest segments. As of December 31, 2017, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as PNRC Corp. and changed its name to Penn National Gaming, Inc. in 1994. Penn National Gaming, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is based in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania.

