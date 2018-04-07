Comparing Sears (SHLD) and J C Penney (JCP)

Sears (NASDAQ: SHLD) and J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sears and J C Penney’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sears $16.70 billion 0.02 -$383.00 million N/A N/A J C Penney $12.51 billion 0.08 -$116.00 million $0.22 14.59

J C Penney has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sears.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sears and J C Penney, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sears 2 0 0 0 1.00 J C Penney 2 16 0 0 1.89

Sears presently has a consensus target price of $2.40, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. J C Penney has a consensus target price of $4.20, indicating a potential upside of 30.73%. Given J C Penney’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe J C Penney is more favorable than Sears.

Profitability

This table compares Sears and J C Penney’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sears -2.29% N/A -10.40% J C Penney -0.93% 5.65% 0.80%

Risk & Volatility

Sears has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, J C Penney has a beta of 0.79, meaning that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

58.1% of Sears shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of J C Penney shares are held by institutional investors. 89.0% of Sears shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of J C Penney shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

J C Penney beats Sears on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sears

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies. It provides merchandise under the Jaclyn Smith, Craftsman, and Joe Boxer labels; Sears brand products, such as Kenmore and DieHard; and Kenmore-branded products. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated approximately 735 Kmart stores. The Sears Domestic segment operates stores that provide appliances, consumer electronics/connected solutions, tools, sporting goods, outdoor living, lawn and garden equipment, apparel, footwear, jewelry, and accessories, as well as automotive services and products, such as tires, batteries, and home fashion products. It also offers merchandise, and parts and services to commercial customers; parts and repair services for appliances, lawn and garden equipment, consumer electronics, floor care products, and heating and cooling systems; home improvement services, such as siding, windows, cabinet refacing, kitchen remodeling, roofing, carpet and upholstery cleaning, air duct cleaning, and garage door installation and repair; and protection agreements and product installation services. This segment provides merchandise under the Kenmore, DieHard, Bongo, Covington, Canyon River Blues, Simply Styled, Everlast, Metaphor, Roebuck & Co., Outdoor Life, and Structure brands, as well as under the Roadhandler, Levi's, Craftsman, and WallyHome brands. As of January 28, 2017, this segment operated 670 full-line stores and 25 specialty stores. Sears Holdings Corporation was founded in 1899 and is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc. is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website. It fulfills online customer purchases by direct shipment to the customer from its distribution facilities and stores or from its suppliers’ warehouses and by in store customer pick up. The Company sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products through Sephora inside JCPenney, home furnishings and appliances. In addition, its department stores provide its customers with services, such as styling salon, optical, portrait photography and custom decorating.

