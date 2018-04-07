General Electric (GE) versus Sharp (SHCAY) Head to Head Analysis

Sharp (OTCMKTS: SHCAY) and General Electric (NYSE:GE) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sharp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of General Electric shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of General Electric shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

General Electric pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Sharp does not pay a dividend. General Electric pays out 45.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sharp and General Electric’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sharp $18.97 billion 0.77 -$231.34 million N/A N/A General Electric $122.09 billion 0.93 -$5.79 billion $1.05 12.44

Sharp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than General Electric.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sharp and General Electric, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sharp 0 0 0 0 N/A General Electric 5 11 3 0 1.89

General Electric has a consensus price target of $17.97, indicating a potential upside of 37.57%. Given General Electric’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe General Electric is more favorable than Sharp.

Profitability

This table compares Sharp and General Electric’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sharp N/A N/A N/A General Electric -4.74% 11.60% 2.60%

Risk and Volatility

Sharp has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its share price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Electric has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

General Electric beats Sharp on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sharp

Sharp Corporation is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of telecommunications equipment, electric and electronic application equipment, and electronic components. The Company operates through seven segments. The IoT Communication segment provides mobile phones, tablet terminals, electronic dictionaries, calculators and facsimiles, among others. The Health & Environment System segment provides refrigerator, overheated steam oven, microwave oven, small cooking appliances. The Business Solution segment provides Point of Sale (POS) system equipment, electronic register, business projector, information display, among others. The Camera Module segment provides camera modules, camera module manufacturing facilities. The Electronic Device segment provides sensor module, proximity sensor and dust sensor, among others. The Energy Solution segment provides solar cell, and storage battery. The Display Device segment provides liquid crystal diode (LCD) color TV and Blu-ray disc recorder.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions. The Renewable Energy segment provides wind turbine platforms, and hardware and software; offshore wind turbines; solutions, products, and services to hydropower industry; and blades for onshore and offshore wind turbines. The Oil & Gas segment offers oilfield services, oilfield equipment, turbomachinery and process solutions, and digital solutions. The Aviation segment provides jet engines and turboprops; maintenance, component repair, and overhaul services, as well as replacement parts; and additive machines, materials, and engineering services. The Healthcare segment offers diagnostic imaging and clinical systems; products, services, and manufacturing solutions for drug discovery, the biopharmaceutical industry, and cellular and gene therapy technologies; and medical technologies, software, analytics, cloud solutions, and implementation and services. The Transportation segment provides freight and passenger locomotives, and rail and support advisory services; parts, integrated software solutions, and data analytics; software-enabled solutions; mining equipment and services; and marine diesel and stationary power diesel engines and motors, as well as overhaul, repair and upgrade, and wreck repair services. The Lighting segment offers light emitting diode products; and energy efficiency and productivity solutions. The Capital segment provides industrial and energy financial services; and commercial aircraft leasing, financing, and consulting services. General Electric Company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sharp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.