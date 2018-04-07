Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) and Kraton (KRA) Financial Survey

Kraton (NYSE: KRA) and Showa Denko K.K. (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, risk, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of Kraton shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Kraton shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Kraton and Showa Denko K.K., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kraton 0 1 2 0 2.67 Showa Denko K.K. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kraton presently has a consensus target price of $65.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.37%. Given Kraton’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kraton is more favorable than Showa Denko K.K..

Profitability

This table compares Kraton and Showa Denko K.K.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kraton 4.98% 15.47% 3.01% Showa Denko K.K. N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kraton and Showa Denko K.K.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kraton $1.96 billion 0.78 $97.54 million $2.85 16.85 Showa Denko K.K. $5.76 billion 11.09 $3.01 billion $2.01 21.22

Showa Denko K.K. has higher revenue and earnings than Kraton. Kraton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Showa Denko K.K., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Kraton beats Showa Denko K.K. on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kraton

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers and other engineered polymers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene and styrene-isoprene-styrene; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymers, as well as isoprene rubber and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings. The Chemical segment provides pine-based specialty products that include rosin-based tackifiers for packaging and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; terpene-based tackifiers for bookbinding, hygiene, and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; alpha-methyl-styrene (AMS) resins for bookbinding and pressure-sensitive adhesive applications; and hot melt polyamides for flexible packaging. It also provides rosin-based binders for the thermoplastic pavement marking submarket; sells tall oil fatty acids for the asphalt paving market; and produces rosin esters and insoluble maleic-based tackifiers, as well as bitumen additives. In addition, this segment offers terpene-based tread enhancement resins and AMS-based tread enhancement additives, as well as distilled tall oil and rosins for enhancing the performance and manufacturing of high performance, winter, and all-season tires. Further, it provides dimer acids, tall oil rosins, and terpene fractions for fuel additive, oilfield chemical, mining fluid, coating, metalworking fluid and lubricant, and other applications. The company sells its products through various channels, including direct sales force, marketing representatives, and distributors under the Kraton and Cariflex brands. The company was formerly known as Kraton Performance Polymers, Inc. and changed its name to Kraton Corporation in September 2016. Kraton Corporation is based in Houston, Texas.

