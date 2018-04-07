Comparing Sunoco (SUN) & Its Peers

Sunoco (NYSE: SUN) is one of 35 publicly-traded companies in the “OIL-MISC” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Sunoco to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Sunoco and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunoco 2 6 5 0 2.23 Sunoco Competitors 387 1471 1769 103 2.43

Sunoco presently has a consensus target price of $31.01, indicating a potential upside of 21.58%. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies have a potential upside of 17.88%. Given Sunoco’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sunoco is more favorable than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Sunoco has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco’s rivals have a beta of 1.20, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sunoco and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sunoco $11.72 billion $149.00 million 11.14 Sunoco Competitors $14.62 billion $472.86 million -6.61

Sunoco’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sunoco. Sunoco is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.0% of Sunoco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of shares of all “OIL-MISC” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Sunoco pays out 144.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL-MISC” companies pay a dividend yield of 5.4% and pay out 115.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Sunoco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Sunoco and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunoco 1.27% 17.06% 3.94% Sunoco Competitors 4.37% -165.27% 2.29%

Summary

Sunoco rivals beat Sunoco on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Sunoco

Sunoco LP is engaged in the retail sale of motor fuels and merchandise through its Company-operated convenience stores and retail fuel sites, as well as the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to convenience stores, independent dealers, commercial customers and distributors. The Company operates through two segments: wholesale and retail. The Wholesale segment sells motor fuel to its retail segment and external customers. The Retail segment operates convenience stores selling a range of merchandise, food items, services and motor fuel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 1,345 convenience stores and fuel outlets in over 20 states, offering merchandise, food service, motor fuel and other services.

