Vivint Solar (VSLR) versus The Competition Critical Contrast

Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) is one of 5 public companies in the “Heating equipment, except electric” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Vivint Solar to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vivint Solar and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Solar $268.03 million $209.09 million -2.53 Vivint Solar Competitors $500.68 million -$44.54 million -1.74

Vivint Solar’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Vivint Solar. Vivint Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Vivint Solar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of shares of all “Heating equipment, except electric” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Vivint Solar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of shares of all “Heating equipment, except electric” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Solar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Solar 78.01% -24.76% -7.60% Vivint Solar Competitors 26.82% -39.32% -10.49%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Vivint Solar and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Solar 0 3 2 0 2.40 Vivint Solar Competitors 22 52 34 1 2.13

Vivint Solar currently has a consensus price target of $5.40, suggesting a potential upside of 35.00%. As a group, “Heating equipment, except electric” companies have a potential upside of 64.04%. Given Vivint Solar’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vivint Solar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Solar has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its stock price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivint Solar’s rivals have a beta of 0.74, suggesting that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vivint Solar beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About Vivint Solar

Vivint Solar, Inc. offers distributed solar energy, electricity generated by a solar energy system installed at or near customers’ locations, to residential customers. Through investment funds, the Company owns solar energy systems it installs and provides solar electricity pursuant to long-term contracts with its customers. The Company also sells solar energy systems outright to customers. The Company deploys its direct-to-home sales force to provide in-person professional consultations to prospective customers to evaluate the feasibility of installing a solar energy system at their residence. The Company’s systems use communication gateways and monitoring services to collect performance data. The Company operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Utah. The Company purchases solar panels directly from multiple manufacturers.

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.