Computer Task Group (CTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) have been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Computer Task Group an industry rank of 90 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th.

In other news, insider Filip J. L. Gyde sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 152,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,692.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Filip J. L. Gyde sold 30,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total transaction of $256,547.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 152,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,281.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its position in Computer Task Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 1,113,211 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 50,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 808,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,158,000 after buying an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 589,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after buying an additional 87,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 249.2% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 147,517 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 105,274 shares in the last quarter. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.28. The stock had a trading volume of 79,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,767. The company has a market cap of $125.99, a PE ratio of 37.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.48. Computer Task Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.55 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000% of shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through a dutch auction. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

