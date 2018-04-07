comScore Forecasted to Earn Q1 2018 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share (SCOR)

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group issued their Q1 2018 EPS estimates for shares of comScore in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 27th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst S. Thind expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for comScore’s Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.40) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($0.98) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SCOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of comScore stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. comScore has a one year low of $20.96 and a one year high of $31.00.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as a cross-platform measurement company that measures audiences, brands, and consumer behavior worldwide. Its data footprint combines proprietary digital, TV, and movie intelligence with demographic details to quantify consumers' multiscreen behavior. The company deliver custom solutions, syndicated reporting, cloud services (SaaS), and on-premise software to drive reporting, and real-time and predictive analytics.

