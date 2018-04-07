Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (CMTL) Receives $28.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Noble Financial reissued an “average” rating on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $706.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.82. Comtech Telecomm. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $31.40.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.65 million. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 17th. Comtech Telecomm.’s payout ratio is currently 117.65%.

In other news, insider Richard L. Burt sold 82,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $2,519,042.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,474.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,875 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Comtech Telecomm. by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 725,706 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,898,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Comtech Telecomm. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces and markets products, systems and services for communications solutions. The Company operates through two segments: Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. It offers communications solutions, including command and control technologies, safety and security technologies and enterprise technologies.

