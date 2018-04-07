Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

CNAT has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. S&P Equity Research raised their price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from $5.02 to $5.69 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CNAT opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Conatus Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.85 and a 52 week high of $9.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.85, a P/E ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.16.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 49.17% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. research analysts anticipate that Conatus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNAT. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,707,000 after acquiring an additional 909,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $2,092,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $708,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,593,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after acquiring an additional 93,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 429,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Conatus Pharmaceuticals (CNAT) Downgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/conatus-pharmaceuticals-cnat-downgraded-to-sell-at-valuengine.html.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for patients with portal hypertension; for patients liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

Receive News & Ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conatus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.