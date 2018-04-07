Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (CDOR) Announces $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 22nd, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th.

Shares of CDOR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 1,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a current ratio of 5.04. Condor Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Condor Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). Condor Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 43.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 million.

Several brokerages have commented on CDOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Condor Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Condor Hospitality Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Condor Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Condor Hospitality Trust stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CDOR) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.11% of Condor Hospitality Trust worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

About Condor Hospitality Trust

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc (NYSE American: CDOR) is a self-administered real estate investment trust that specializes in the investment and ownership of upper midscale and upscale, premium-branded, select-service, extended-stay, and limited-service hotels in the top 100 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (?MSAs?) with a particular focus on the top 20 to 60 MSAs.

