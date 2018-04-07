Head to Head Comparison: Connecticut Water Service (CTWS) vs. Companhia de Saneamento Basico (SBS)

Connecticut Water Service (NASDAQ: CTWS) and Companhia de Saneamento Basico (NYSE:SBS) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Connecticut Water Service $113.85 million 6.50 $25.05 million $2.26 27.63 Companhia de Saneamento Basico $4.58 billion 1.50 $789.53 million $1.16 8.66

Companhia de Saneamento Basico has higher revenue and earnings than Connecticut Water Service. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Connecticut Water Service, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Connecticut Water Service has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia de Saneamento Basico has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Connecticut Water Service and Companhia de Saneamento Basico, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Connecticut Water Service 0 1 0 0 2.00 Companhia de Saneamento Basico 1 3 1 0 2.00

Connecticut Water Service presently has a consensus target price of $57.00, suggesting a potential downside of 8.71%. Given Connecticut Water Service’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Connecticut Water Service is more favorable than Companhia de Saneamento Basico.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.8% of Connecticut Water Service shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Connecticut Water Service shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Companhia de Saneamento Basico shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Connecticut Water Service and Companhia de Saneamento Basico’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Connecticut Water Service 21.04% 9.62% 3.00% Companhia de Saneamento Basico 17.29% 14.98% 6.67%

Dividends

Connecticut Water Service pays an annual dividend of $1.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Connecticut Water Service pays out 52.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Companhia de Saneamento Basico pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Connecticut Water Service has increased its dividend for 48 consecutive years. Companhia de Saneamento Basico is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Connecticut Water Service Company Profile

Connecticut Water Service, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated water company. The company operates through three segments: Water Operations, Real Estate Transactions, and Services and Rentals. The Water Operations segment supplies public drinking water. The Real Estate Transactions segment is involved in the sale or donation of its real estate holdings. The Services and Rentals segment provides contracted services to water and wastewater utilities, and other clients. Its services include contract operations of water and wastewater facilities; Linebacker, a service line protection plan for public drinking water customers; and providing bulk deliveries of emergency drinking water to businesses and residences through tanker trucks. This segment also leases and rents residential and commercial properties to third parties. As of December 31, 2017, the company supplied water to 135,645 customers in 80 municipalities in Connecticut and Maine, the United States. Connecticut Water Service, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Clinton, Connecticut.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo-SABESP is a water and sewage service provider. The Company provides water and sewage services to a range of residential, commercial, industrial and governmental customers in over 360 municipalities in the state of Sao Paulo, including the city of Sao Paulo. The Company’s segments include Water and Sewage. The Company also supplies treated water on a wholesale basis to approximately 10 municipalities located in the Sao Paulo metropolitan region and urban conurbations. The Company’s activities comprise water supply, sanitary sewage services, urban rainwater management and drainage services, urban cleaning services, solid waste management services and related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance and commercialization of energy, and the commercialization of services, products, benefits and rights that directly or indirectly arise from its assets, operations and activities.

