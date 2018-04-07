Conning Inc. Buys 110 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 759.0% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,204,087 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,911,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831,099 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 214,636.6% in the 2nd quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 1,161,725 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,184 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,058,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,409,850,000 after acquiring an additional 826,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Alphabet by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,371,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,789,842,000 after buying an additional 776,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,440,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,574,476,000 after buying an additional 589,654 shares in the last quarter. 34.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 37 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,107.87, for a total transaction of $40,991.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.17, for a total value of $4,508,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656 shares in the company, valued at $739,423.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,720 shares of company stock valued at $52,755,337 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,110.00 to $1,040.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Vetr raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,197.56 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Alphabet from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,089.34.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $1,007.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $714,105.00, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $817.02 and a 1-year high of $1,186.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.07 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $32.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.36 EPS.

Alphabet announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

