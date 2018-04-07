Consensus (SEN) Market Capitalization Reaches $0.00

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 6th. One Consensus token can currently be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges including Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a market cap of $0.00 and $20,253.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SaluS (SLS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00655760 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006057 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PoSW Coin (POSW) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003225 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000600 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00095751 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001492 BTC.

Sphere (SPHR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00028200 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @SentaroCoin. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai.

Buying and Selling Consensus

Consensus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and IDEX. It is not possible to purchase Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

