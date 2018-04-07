Colonial Trust Advisors Has $302,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 5,209,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,519,000 after buying an additional 1,153,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,916,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,201,589,000 after buying an additional 680,592 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,099,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $178,344,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,883,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $232,610,000 after buying an additional 582,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1,929.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 237,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,207,000 after buying an additional 226,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

ED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.32.

ED stock opened at $78.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24,294.78, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $89.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

WARNING: “Colonial Trust Advisors Has $302,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/07/consolidated-edison-inc-ed-shares-bought-by-colonial-trust-advisors-updated-updated.html.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.