OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. Buys 5,600 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 42.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. JPMorgan Chase started coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.32.

ED opened at $78.56 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.73 and a 12-month high of $89.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $24,294.78, a PE ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.05.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

