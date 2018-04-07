Head to Head Review: Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) vs. Its Rivals

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ: CWCO) is one of 15 publicly-traded companies in the “Water supply” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Consolidated Water to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Consolidated Water and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Consolidated Water $62.31 million $6.14 million 27.65 Consolidated Water Competitors $722.21 million $111.68 million 23.06

Consolidated Water’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Consolidated Water. Consolidated Water is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Consolidated Water and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Consolidated Water 0 0 1 0 3.00 Consolidated Water Competitors 86 221 250 13 2.33

Consolidated Water presently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.46%. As a group, “Water supply” companies have a potential upside of 5.08%. Given Consolidated Water’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Consolidated Water is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Consolidated Water and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Consolidated Water 9.87% 5.36% 5.03% Consolidated Water Competitors 8.09% 8.85% 2.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.7% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Consolidated Water shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of shares of all “Water supply” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Consolidated Water has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Consolidated Water’s peers have a beta of 0.51, meaning that their average share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Consolidated Water pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Consolidated Water pays out 69.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Water supply” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.2% and pay out 53.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Consolidated Water beats its peers on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates seawater desalination plants (that utilize reverse osmosis technology) and water distribution systems in areas where naturally occurring supplies of potable water are scarce or non-existent. The Company operates in three segments: retail water operations, bulk water operations and services operations. The retail water operations segment produces and supplies water to end users, including residential, commercial and government customers. The bulk water operations segment produces potable water from seawater and sells this water to governments and private customers. The services operations segment provides engineering and management services, including designing and constructing desalination plants, and managing and operating plants owned by affiliated companies. Through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it provides various services to its customers in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas, Belize, the British Virgin Islands and Indonesia.

