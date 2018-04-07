Consort Medical (CSRMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consort Medical (OTCMKTS:CSRMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning. The firm currently has $17.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Consort Medical Plc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of medical drug delivery devices. It operates through the Bespak and Aesica segments. Bespak segment develops and produces drug delivery devices which serves pharmaceutical companies with inhaler and auto-injector technologies. Aesica segment is a contract development and manufacturing organization which serves pharmaceutical firms with active pharmaceutical ingredient and finished dose formulation development and manufacturing services. Consort Medical Plc is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, United Kingdom. “

Shares of Consort Medical stock remained flat at $$15.64 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.38, a PE ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.10. Consort Medical has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.65.

About Consort Medical

Consort Medical PLC is a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The Company’s principal activities include designing, development and manufacture of medical drug delivery devices and services for the pharmaceutical industry. The Company operates through two segments: Bespak and Aesica.

