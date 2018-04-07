Constellation Brands (STZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 29th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Constellation Brands updated its FY19 guidance to $9.40-9.70 EPS.

STZ traded down $2.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.19. 1,681,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,647,494. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $44,769.67, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.09. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $168.44 and a 1 year high of $231.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.85%.

Constellation Brands declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, January 5th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 2,005 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $441,942.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,582,531.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 3,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.22, for a total transaction of $687,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $5,218,499. Insiders own 15.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $253.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.77.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It offers beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, and Pacifico brands; wine under the Black Box, Clos du Bois, Estancia, Franciscan Estate, Inniskillin, Kim Crawford, Mark West, Meiomi, Mount Veeder, Nobilo, Robert Mondavi, Ruffino, Saved, Simi, The Dreaming Tree, The Prisoner, Charles Smith, and Wild Horse brands; and sprits under the SVEDKA vodka, Black Velvet Canadian whisky, Casa Noble tequila, High West craft whisky brands.

