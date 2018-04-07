Contrasting Ascent Capital Group (ASCMA) & Johnson Controls International (JCI)

Ascent Capital Group (NASDAQ: ASCMA) and Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.3% of Ascent Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Ascent Capital Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Johnson Controls International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Capital Group and Johnson Controls International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Capital Group -19.43% -62.29% -5.12% Johnson Controls International 5.92% 11.73% 4.86%

Dividends

Johnson Controls International pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ascent Capital Group does not pay a dividend. Johnson Controls International pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ascent Capital Group and Johnson Controls International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Capital Group $553.46 million 0.08 -$107.55 million ($8.83) -0.43 Johnson Controls International $30.17 billion 1.03 $1.61 billion $2.60 12.94

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Capital Group. Ascent Capital Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson Controls International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Ascent Capital Group has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Johnson Controls International has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ascent Capital Group and Johnson Controls International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33 Johnson Controls International 2 8 5 0 2.20

Ascent Capital Group currently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 210.28%. Johnson Controls International has a consensus price target of $45.91, suggesting a potential upside of 36.47%. Given Ascent Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ascent Capital Group is more favorable than Johnson Controls International.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Ascent Capital Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Capital Group Company Profile

Ascent Capital Group, Inc., through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc., provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises. It also offers home automation services, including remote activation and control of security systems, support for video monitoring, flood sensors, automated garage door and door lock capabilities, and thermostat integration; hands-free two-way interactive voice communication between its monitoring center and customers; and customer service and technical support related to home monitoring systems and home automation services. The company also provides maintenance and wholesale contract monitoring services to other security alarm companies. It markets and sells its products through a network of authorized dealers. The company was formerly known as Ascent Media Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Capital Group, Inc. in July 2011. Ascent Capital Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. It designs, sells, controls, installs heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems. The company also provides residential air conditioning and heating systems, and industrial refrigeration products, as well as technical and energy management consulting services. In addition, it designs, sells, installs, services, and monitors electronic security systems, and fire detection and suppression systems; and manufactures and sells intrusion security products, anti-theft devices, breathing apparatus, and access control and video management systems for commercial, industrial, retail, residential, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. Further, the company produces and supplies lead-acid automotive batteries for passenger cars, light trucks, and utility vehicles, as well as advanced battery technologies to power start-stop, hybrid, and electric vehicles. It offers its lead-acid automotive batteries to automotive original equipment manufacturers and the general vehicle battery aftermarket. The company was formerly known as Johnson Controls, Inc. and changed its name to Johnson Controls International plc in September 2016. Johnson Controls International plc was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

