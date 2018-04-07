Cisco Systems (CSCO) vs. 3D Systems (DDD) Head to Head Analysis

3D Systems (NYSE: DDD) and Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares 3D Systems and Cisco Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $646.07 million 1.98 -$66.19 million ($0.57) -19.74 Cisco Systems $48.01 billion 4.09 $9.61 billion $2.15 18.94

Cisco Systems has higher revenue and earnings than 3D Systems. 3D Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cisco Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cisco Systems has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.2% of 3D Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of 3D Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Cisco Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and Cisco Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -10.24% -8.48% -6.12% Cisco Systems -3.00% 17.77% 8.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 3D Systems and Cisco Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 5 9 1 0 1.73 Cisco Systems 0 10 21 1 2.72

3D Systems currently has a consensus target price of $12.32, indicating a potential upside of 9.49%. Cisco Systems has a consensus target price of $44.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.37%. Given 3D Systems’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than Cisco Systems.

Dividends

Cisco Systems pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. 3D Systems does not pay a dividend. Cisco Systems pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cisco Systems beats 3D Systems on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 3D Systems

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as products for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection. Further, it offers proprietary software and drivers that provide part review, part preparation, part placement, automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications, as well as digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol (IP) based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products, including fixed-configuration and modular switches, and storage products that provide connectivity to end users, workstations, IP phones, wireless access points, and servers; and next-generation network routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks for mobile, data, voice, and video applications. It also provides collaboration products comprising unified communications products, conferencing products, collaboration endpoints, and business messaging products; data center products, such as blade and rack servers, series, fabric interconnects, and management software solutions; wireless products consisting of wireless access points, WLAN controllers, cloud and appliances based services, and integrated software services. In addition, the company offers security products, including network and data center security, advanced threat protection, Web and email security, access and policy, unified threat management, and advisory, integration, and managed services; and other products, such as emerging technologies and other networking products. Further, the company offers a distributed file system for hyperconvergence that enables server-based storage systems; service provider video software and solutions; and technical support services and advanced services. It serves businesses of various sizes, public institutions, governments, and service providers. The company sells its products directly, as well as through channel partners, such as systems integrators, service providers, other resellers, and distributors. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.