Contrasting China Shenhua Energy (CSUAY) & Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

China Shenhua Energy (OTCMKTS: CSUAY) and Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Shenhua Energy and Consol Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Shenhua Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Consol Energy 0 0 3 0 3.00

Consol Energy has a consensus target price of $36.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.66%. Given Consol Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Consol Energy is more favorable than China Shenhua Energy.

Dividends

China Shenhua Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Consol Energy does not pay a dividend. China Shenhua Energy pays out 25.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of China Shenhua Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Consol Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Consol Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Shenhua Energy 18.63% 11.76% 7.59% Consol Energy N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China Shenhua Energy and Consol Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Shenhua Energy $36.81 billion 1.33 $7.07 billion $0.75 13.11 Consol Energy $1.41 billion 0.58 $67.62 million $4.50 6.52

China Shenhua Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Consol Energy. Consol Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Shenhua Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

China Shenhua Energy beats Consol Energy on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited is a China-based company, principally engaged in port business. The Company is also engaged in the manufacture and sales of coal and electricity, railway and ship transportation, and coal to olefin (CTO) business. The Company’s main coal products are thermal coal and coking coal. The Company’s products are applied in electricity, metallurgy, chemical, building materials and other sectors. The Company distributes its products within domestic market and to overseas markets.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc., formerly CONSOL Mining Corporation, is engaged in the natural gas exploration and production business. The Company is a producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It holds interest in the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PMC) and related coal assets, terminal operations at the Port of Baltimore. The Company also holds interest in the undeveloped coal reserves located in the Northern Appalachian, Central Appalachian and Illinois basins. The Pennsylvania Mining complex, located in Greene and Washington counties. PMC includes Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, Harvey Mine, Centralized Coal Processing facility and Train Loadout facility.

Receive News & Ratings for China Shenhua Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Shenhua Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.