Contrasting Covenant Transportation Group (CVTI) and Marten Transport (MRTN)

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ: CVTI) and Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Covenant Transportation Group and Marten Transport’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Covenant Transportation Group $705.01 million 0.75 $55.43 million $0.84 34.55 Marten Transport $698.12 million 1.73 $90.28 million $0.62 35.73

Marten Transport has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Covenant Transportation Group. Covenant Transportation Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Marten Transport, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Covenant Transportation Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marten Transport has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Marten Transport pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Covenant Transportation Group does not pay a dividend. Marten Transport pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.1% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.6% of Marten Transport shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.2% of Covenant Transportation Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Marten Transport shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Covenant Transportation Group and Marten Transport, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Covenant Transportation Group 0 2 2 0 2.50 Marten Transport 0 1 2 0 2.67

Covenant Transportation Group currently has a consensus target price of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.13%. Marten Transport has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Marten Transport’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Marten Transport is more favorable than Covenant Transportation Group.

Profitability

This table compares Covenant Transportation Group and Marten Transport’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Covenant Transportation Group 7.94% 6.26% 2.51% Marten Transport 12.93% 7.17% 5.01%

Summary

Marten Transport beats Covenant Transportation Group on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. is a provider of expedited long haul freight transportation, primarily using two-person driver teams in transcontinental lanes. The Company’s services also include refrigerated, dedicated, cross-border, regional and brokerage. The Company’s segments include Truckload and Other. The Truckload segment includes the operations of Covenant Transport, Inc. (Covenant Transport), its flagship operation, which provides expedited long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled and regional solo-driver service; Southern Refrigerated Transport, Inc. (SRT), which provides primarily long haul, regional, dedicated and intermodal temperature-controlled service, and Star Transportation, Inc. (Star), which provides regional solo-driver and dedicated services, primarily in the southeastern United States. The Company provides truckload transportation services throughout the continental United States, into and out of Mexico, and into and out of portions of Canada.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. is a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier. The Company focuses on transporting and distributing food and other consumer-packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Company operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal and Brokerage. It operates throughout the United States and in parts of Canada and Mexico. The Company’s medium-to-long-haul traffic lanes are between the Midwest and the West Coast, Southwest, Southeast, and the East Coast, as well as from California to the Pacific Northwest. It provides regional truckload carrier services in the Southeast, West Coast, Midwest, South Central and Northeast regions. It also offers loading and unloading activities, equipment detention and other ancillary services. The Company’s Truckload segment provides a combination of regional short-haul and medium-to-long-haul full-load transportation services.

Receive News & Ratings for Covenant Transportation Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covenant Transportation Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.