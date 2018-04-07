Contrasting Dow Chemical (DWDP) and Rogers (ROG)

Dow Chemical (NYSE: DWDP) and Rogers (NYSE:ROG) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dow Chemical and Rogers’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dow Chemical $62.48 billion 2.37 $1.46 billion $3.40 18.74 Rogers $821.04 million 2.52 $80.45 million $5.76 19.63

Dow Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Rogers. Dow Chemical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rogers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Dow Chemical has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rogers has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dow Chemical and Rogers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dow Chemical 0 4 20 0 2.83 Rogers 0 0 4 0 3.00

Dow Chemical currently has a consensus target price of $80.35, indicating a potential upside of 26.12%. Rogers has a consensus target price of $160.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.51%. Given Rogers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rogers is more favorable than Dow Chemical.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Dow Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.7% of Rogers shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Dow Chemical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rogers shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dow Chemical and Rogers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dow Chemical 2.34% 8.21% 3.92% Rogers 9.80% 14.72% 9.74%

Dividends

Dow Chemical pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Rogers does not pay a dividend. Dow Chemical pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Rogers beats Dow Chemical on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dow Chemical

DowDuPont Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products. Its Performance Materials & Coatings segment manufactures and sells architectural paints and coatings, and industrial coatings; performance monomers and silicones; and standalone silicone and acrylic-based materials. The company's Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure segment offers cellulose ethers, redispersible latex powders, silicones, and acrylic emulsions; energy solutions; propylene oxide and propylene glycol, polyether polyols and aromatic isocyanates, and formulated polyurethane systems; and caustic soda, and ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer products. Its Packaging & Specialty Plastics segment provides ethylene, and propylene and aromatic products; and polyolefin elastomers and ethylene propylene diene monomer elastomers. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment offers materials and systems for mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers, and electronics. Its Nutrition & Biosciences segment provides specialty food ingredients, as well as cellulosic- and alginates-based pharma excipients; and enzymes, biomaterials, biocides, and antimicrobial solutions and process technology. The company's Transportation & Advanced Polymers segment offers engineering resins, adhesives, lubricants, and parts for transportation, electronics, medical, industrial, and consumer end-markets. Its Safety & Construction segment provides engineered products and integrated systems for construction, worker safety, energy, oil and gas, transportation, medical device, and water purification and separation industries. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Midland, Michigan.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation manufactures and sells engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. The Company’s segments are Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES) and Other. The ACS segment manufactures and sells circuit materials and solutions for applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, consumer electronics and aerospace/defense. The EMS segment manufactures and sells elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, construction and printing applications. The PES segment manufactures and sells ceramic substrate materials for power module applications, laminated bus bars for power inverter and interconnect applications, and micro-channel coolers. Its other business consists of elastomeric components.

Receive News & Ratings for Dow Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dow Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.