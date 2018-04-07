Contrasting Eclipse Resources (ECR) and Sanchez Energy (SN)

Eclipse Resources (NYSE: ECR) and Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Eclipse Resources and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eclipse Resources 2.22% -1.34% -0.64% Sanchez Energy -6.77% N/A -0.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Eclipse Resources and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eclipse Resources 1 4 6 0 2.45 Sanchez Energy 2 6 2 0 2.00

Eclipse Resources presently has a consensus target price of $3.25, indicating a potential upside of 151.94%. Sanchez Energy has a consensus target price of $7.56, indicating a potential upside of 127.10%. Given Eclipse Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Eclipse Resources is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Eclipse Resources has a beta of 2.84, indicating that its stock price is 184% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.7% of Eclipse Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.8% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Eclipse Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Eclipse Resources and Sanchez Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eclipse Resources $383.66 million 1.01 $8.52 million ($0.04) -32.25 Sanchez Energy $740.33 million 0.38 $43.19 million ($0.32) -10.41

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Eclipse Resources. Eclipse Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sanchez Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Eclipse Resources beats Sanchez Energy on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eclipse Resources

Eclipse Resources Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company holds interests in the Utica Shale and Marcellus Shale areas. As of December 31, 2017, it had an acreage position approximately covering an area of 203,000 net acres in Eastern Ohio. The company's estimated proved reserves comprising 469.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. Eclipse Resources Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in State College, Pennsylvania.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had assembled approximately 285,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 37,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eclipse Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eclipse Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.