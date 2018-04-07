Contrasting Evolent Health (EVH) & FranklinCovey (FC)

Evolent Health (NYSE: EVH) and FranklinCovey (NYSE:FC) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Evolent Health and FranklinCovey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evolent Health -14.05% -3.51% -2.79% FranklinCovey -2.54% -5.73% -2.46%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

99.8% of Evolent Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of FranklinCovey shares are held by institutional investors. 8.8% of Evolent Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of FranklinCovey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Evolent Health has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FranklinCovey has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Evolent Health and FranklinCovey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evolent Health 0 0 12 0 3.00 FranklinCovey 0 0 3 0 3.00

Evolent Health presently has a consensus price target of $25.33, suggesting a potential upside of 68.89%. FranklinCovey has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.85%. Given Evolent Health’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Evolent Health is more favorable than FranklinCovey.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evolent Health and FranklinCovey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evolent Health $434.95 million 2.67 -$60.66 million ($0.70) -21.43 FranklinCovey $185.26 million 1.97 -$7.17 million ($0.38) -69.34

FranklinCovey has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Evolent Health. FranklinCovey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evolent Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc., through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management. Its services include providing customers with a population management platform, integrated data and analytics capabilities, pharmacy benefit management services, and comprehensive health plan administration services. Evolent Health, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

FranklinCovey Company Profile

Franklin Covey Co. provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Direct Offices, Strategic Markets, Education Practice, and International Licensees. It also offers a suite of individual-effectiveness and leadership-development training and products. In addition, the company sells books, audio media, and other related products. It delivers its products and services through personnel, client facilitators, international licensees, and the Internet on various Web-based delivery platforms to the governmental agencies, educational institutions, and individual clients. Franklin Covey Co. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

