Head-To-Head Survey: Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) versus ForeScout Technologies (FSCT)

ForeScout Technologies (NASDAQ: FSCT) and Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.1% of ForeScout Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.2% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Fortune Brands Home & Security shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ForeScout Technologies and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ForeScout Technologies N/A N/A N/A Fortune Brands Home & Security 8.95% 18.73% 8.94%

Dividends

Fortune Brands Home & Security pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ForeScout Technologies does not pay a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security pays out 26.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fortune Brands Home & Security has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ForeScout Technologies and Fortune Brands Home & Security’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ForeScout Technologies $220.87 million 5.84 -$91.20 million ($7.93) -4.15 Fortune Brands Home & Security $5.28 billion 1.69 $472.60 million $3.08 19.06

Fortune Brands Home & Security has higher revenue and earnings than ForeScout Technologies. ForeScout Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fortune Brands Home & Security, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for ForeScout Technologies and Fortune Brands Home & Security, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ForeScout Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Fortune Brands Home & Security 0 6 8 0 2.57

ForeScout Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.27%. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a consensus price target of $73.62, indicating a potential upside of 25.37%. Given Fortune Brands Home & Security’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fortune Brands Home & Security is more favorable than ForeScout Technologies.

Summary

Fortune Brands Home & Security beats ForeScout Technologies on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ForeScout Technologies

ForeScout Technologies, Inc. provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers ForeScout CounterACT agentless technology that discovers, classifies, and assesses IP-based devices; ForeScout extended modules, which represent integrations across vulnerability assessment, advanced threat detection, security incidence and event management, enterprise mobility management, endpoint protection and endpoint detection and response, next generation firewall, privileged access management, and IT systems management vendors, as well as compliance; and ForeScout CounterACT Enterprise Manager, a centralized security management solution for the control of various appliances deployed on an end-customer network, as well as maintenance and professional services. The company's products are used to protect organizations against the threats that exploit the billions of Internet of things devices connected to organizations' networks. ForeScout Technologies, Inc. sells its products and services through distributors and resellers. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals in the United States, Canada China, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives primarily to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors. The Doors segment manufactures and sells fiberglass and steel entry doors to home centers, millwork building products and wholesale distributors, and specialty dealers, as well as to the remodeling and renovation markets in the United States and Canada. The Security segment manufactures and sells key-controlled and combination padlocks, bicycle and cable locks, built-in locker locks, door hardware, automotive locks, trailer and towing locks, electronic access control solutions, and other specialty safety and security devices for consumer use to hardware, home center, and other retail outlets. It also offers lock systems and fire resistant safes to locksmiths, industrial and institutional users, and original equipment manufacturers. This segment sells its products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Central America, Japan, and Australia. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois.

