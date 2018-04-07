Contrasting Investment Technology Group (ITG) and Navient (NAVI)

Investment Technology Group (NYSE: ITG) and Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Investment Technology Group and Navient’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Investment Technology Group -8.15% 2.66% 1.21% Navient 5.94% 13.90% 0.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

88.1% of Investment Technology Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Navient shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Investment Technology Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Navient shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Investment Technology Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Navient pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Investment Technology Group pays out 93.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Navient pays out 35.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Navient is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Investment Technology Group has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navient has a beta of 2.2, meaning that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Investment Technology Group and Navient, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Investment Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Navient 1 5 5 0 2.36

Investment Technology Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.74%. Navient has a consensus target price of $17.83, indicating a potential upside of 32.69%. Given Navient’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Navient is more favorable than Investment Technology Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Investment Technology Group and Navient’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Investment Technology Group $483.69 million 1.36 -$39.44 million $0.30 66.20 Navient $5.18 billion 0.68 $292.00 million $1.79 7.51

Navient has higher revenue and earnings than Investment Technology Group. Navient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Investment Technology Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Navient beats Investment Technology Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Investment Technology Group

Investment Technology Group, Inc. (ITG) is a financial technology company that helps brokers and asset managers improve returns for investors around the world. The Company operates through four segments: U.S. Operations, Canadian Operations, European Operations and Asia Pacific Operations. These four segments provide categories of products and services, such as Execution Services, Workflow Technology and Analytics. Execution Services includes self-directed trading using algorithms, smart routing and matching through POSIT in cash equities, futures and options trading and portfolio trading and high-touch trading desks providing execution expertise. Workflow Technology includes trade order and execution management software applications in addition to network connectivity. Analytics includes tools enabling portfolio managers and traders to improve pre-trade, real-time and post-trade execution performance; portfolio construction and optimization decisions, and securities valuation.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services. It holds the portfolio of education loans insured or guaranteed under the FFELP, as well as the portfolio of private education loans; and originates private education refinance loans. The company also services education loans owned by the United States Department of Education, financial institutions, and nonprofit education lenders. In addition, it offers asset recovery services for loans and receivables on behalf of guarantors of FFELP loans and higher education institutions. Further, the company provides asset recovery and other business processing services for federal, state, court, and municipal clients; public authorities; and health care organizations. Navient Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

