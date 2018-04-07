KNOT Offshore Partners (KNOP) versus Knight-Swift (KNX) Head-To-Head Contrast

Knight-Swift (NYSE: KNX) and KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Knight-Swift and KNOT Offshore Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knight-Swift 12.58% 5.92% 3.31% KNOT Offshore Partners 31.05% 10.92% 4.16%

Volatility and Risk

Knight-Swift has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KNOT Offshore Partners has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Knight-Swift and KNOT Offshore Partners’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knight-Swift $2.43 billion 3.20 $484.29 million $1.38 31.60 KNOT Offshore Partners $219.20 million 2.96 $68.06 million $2.26 8.78

Knight-Swift has higher revenue and earnings than KNOT Offshore Partners. KNOT Offshore Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Knight-Swift, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Knight-Swift and KNOT Offshore Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Knight-Swift 0 6 13 0 2.68 KNOT Offshore Partners 0 1 0 0 2.00

Knight-Swift currently has a consensus target price of $49.94, suggesting a potential upside of 14.53%. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 5.79%. Given Knight-Swift’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Knight-Swift is more favorable than KNOT Offshore Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Knight-Swift shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of KNOT Offshore Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Knight-Swift shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Knight-Swift pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. KNOT Offshore Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.5%. Knight-Swift pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KNOT Offshore Partners pays out 92.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Knight-Swift has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Summary

Knight-Swift beats KNOT Offshore Partners on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Knight-Swift Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal. Its trucking services include dry van, refrigerated, dedicated, drayage, flatbed, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials. The company also provides logistics, freight brokerage and intermodal, freight management, and sourcing, solutions, as well as other non-trucking services, such as used equipment sales and leasing to independent contractors and third-parties. As of December 31, 2017, it had a fleet of 18,381 company-owned tractors; 4,688 independent contractor tractors; 74,949 trailers; and 9,122 intermodal containers. It serves retail, food and beverage, consumer products, paper products, transportation and logistics, housing and building, automotive, and manufacturing industries. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

