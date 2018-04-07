Head to Head Comparison: Linear Technology (LLTC) & BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing (BCDS)

BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing (NASDAQ: BCDS) and Linear Technology (NASDAQ:LLTC) are both companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing and Linear Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Linear Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.2% of Linear Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Linear Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing and Linear Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing 0 0 0 0 N/A Linear Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing and Linear Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing N/A N/A N/A Linear Technology 32.99% 26.98% 23.04%

Dividends

Linear Technology pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Linear Technology beats BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing on 6 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

BCD Semiconductor Manufacturing Limited is a China-based holding company. The Company Is a provider of analog integrated circuits (ICs) specializing in the design, manufacture and sale of a range of power management semiconductors to the Asian electronics industry. The Company focuses in the computing, consumer and communications markets, such as personal computers, flat panel televisions and monitors, mobile phone chargers and a variety of consumer and portable electronic devices. As of December 31, 2011, it offered a diversified portfolio of over 300 products, including power management ICs within the subcategories, such as linear, alternate current/direct current (AC/DC) and DC/DC. Its products and services include analog power management IC and foundry services. In June 2011, the Company acquired Auramicro Corp. As a result of the acquisition, it started to design, develop and market touch-screen controller products, which are primarily used in cell phones and tablet devces.

Linear Technology Company Profile

Linear Technology Corporation is engaged in designing, manufacturing and marketing a line of analog integrated circuits. The Company produces power management, data conversion, signal conditioning, radio frequency (RF) and interface integrated circuits (ICs) and wireless sensor network products, among others. The Company’s principal product categories include amplifiers, high speed amplifiers, voltage regulators, voltage references, interfaces, data converters, battery stack monitors, silicon oscillators and timer blox, phase locked loop (PLL) synthesizers and clock distribution, SmartMesh embedded wireless sensor network, radio and microwave frequency circuits, Power Over Ethernet (PoE) Controllers, and Other. The Company’s products provide a bridge between analog world and the digital electronics in communications, networking, industrial, transportation, computer, medical, instrumentation, consumer, and military and aerospace systems.

