Analyzing Andeavor Logistics (ANDX) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Andeavor Logistics (NYSE: ANDX) and Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Dividends

Andeavor Logistics pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. Marathon Oil pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Andeavor Logistics pays out 159.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Marathon Oil pays out -52.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

Andeavor Logistics has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marathon Oil has a beta of 2.3, indicating that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Andeavor Logistics and Marathon Oil, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Andeavor Logistics 0 3 10 0 2.77 Marathon Oil 0 10 11 0 2.52

Andeavor Logistics presently has a consensus target price of $54.18, suggesting a potential upside of 20.65%. Marathon Oil has a consensus target price of $18.54, suggesting a potential upside of 14.19%. Given Andeavor Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Andeavor Logistics is more favorable than Marathon Oil.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Marathon Oil’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Andeavor Logistics $3.21 billion 3.04 $373.00 million $2.51 17.89 Marathon Oil $4.77 billion 2.90 -$5.72 billion ($0.38) -42.74

Andeavor Logistics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Marathon Oil. Marathon Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Andeavor Logistics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.1% of Andeavor Logistics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.2% of Marathon Oil shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Andeavor Logistics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Marathon Oil shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Andeavor Logistics and Marathon Oil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Andeavor Logistics 14.67% 19.31% 6.20% Marathon Oil -120.11% -2.24% -1.16%

Summary

Andeavor Logistics beats Marathon Oil on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Andeavor Logistics Company Profile

Andeavor Logistics LP operates as a diversified midstream company in the United States. The Terminalling and Transportation segment comprises the Northwest Products Pipeline, including a regulated common carrier products pipeline running from Salt Lake City, Utah to Spokane, Washington and a jet fuel pipeline to the Salt Lake City International Airport; a regulated common carrier refined products pipeline system connecting its refinery to its terminals in Anchorage, Alaska; tankage and related equipment at the refinery; and crude oil and refined products terminals and storage facilities in the western, and southwest and midwestern U.S. This segment also consists of marine terminals in California and Washington; a rail-car unloading and petroleum coke handling facilities; marine terminals; a manifest rail facility; an asphalt trucking operation; a petroleum coke handling and storage facility; asphalt terminalling and processing services; and other pipelines, which transport products and crude oil from its refineries to nearby facilities in Salt Lake City and Los Angeles. The Gathering and Processing segment includes crude oil and natural gas pipeline gathering systems in the Bakken Shale/Williston Basin area of North Dakota and Montana; the Green River Basin, Uinta Basin, and Vermillion Basin in the states of Utah, Colorado, and Wyoming; the Delaware Basin in the Permian Basin area of West Texas and Southern New Mexico; and the Four Corners area of Northwestern New Mexico, as well as crude trucking operations, and gas processing and fractionation complexes. The Wholesale segment consists of bulk petroleum distribution facilities and a fleet of refined product delivery trucks. Tesoro Logistics GP, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Tesoro Logistics LP and changed its name to Andeavor Logistics LP in August 2017. Andeavor Logistics LP was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation is an exploration and production (E&P) company. The Company operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs and natural gas outside of North America, and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas (LNG) and methanol, in Equatorial Guinea (E.G.). The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada, and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil.

