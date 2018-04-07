Analyzing National Fuel Gas (NFG) & MDU Resources Group (MDU)

MDU Resources Group (NYSE: MDU) and National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for MDU Resources Group and National Fuel Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDU Resources Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 National Fuel Gas 0 2 2 0 2.50

MDU Resources Group currently has a consensus price target of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 2.90%. National Fuel Gas has a consensus price target of $60.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.33%. Given National Fuel Gas’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than MDU Resources Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of MDU Resources Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of National Fuel Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

MDU Resources Group has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MDU Resources Group and National Fuel Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDU Resources Group $4.44 billion 1.23 $281.20 million $1.25 22.35 National Fuel Gas $1.58 billion 2.73 $283.48 million $3.30 15.24

National Fuel Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MDU Resources Group. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDU Resources Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares MDU Resources Group and National Fuel Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDU Resources Group 6.33% 10.46% 3.92% National Fuel Gas 24.93% 16.36% 4.79%

Dividends

MDU Resources Group pays an annual dividend of $0.79 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $1.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. MDU Resources Group pays out 63.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. National Fuel Gas pays out 50.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. MDU Resources Group has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years. National Fuel Gas is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats MDU Resources Group on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc. is engaged in regulated energy delivery and construction materials and services business. The Company’s businesses segments are electric, natural gas distribution, pipeline and midstream, construction materials and contracting, and construction services. The electric segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The natural gas distribution segment distributes natural gas. The pipeline and midstream segment provides natural gas transportation, underground storage, processing and gathering services, as well as oil gathering. The construction materials and contracting segment mines aggregates and markets crushed stone, sand, gravel and related construction materials, including ready-mixed concrete, asphalt, liquid asphalt and other value-added products. The construction services segment provides utility construction services in constructing and maintaining electric and communication lines, and external lighting and traffic signalization.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing. The Company operates an integrated business, with assets centered in western New York and Pennsylvania, and the production and transportation of natural gas from the Marcellus Shale basin. The Company also develops and produces oil reserves, primarily in California. The Company’s Exploration and Production segment operations are carried out by Seneca Resources Corporation (Seneca), a Pennsylvania corporation. The Company’s National Fuel Gas Supply Corporation (Supply Corporation), a Pennsylvania corporation, and Empire Pipeline, Inc. (Empire), a New York corporation, carry out the Company’s Pipeline and Storage segment operations.

