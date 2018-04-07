Reviewing Mohawk Industries (MHK) and NACCO Industries (NC)

Mohawk Industries (NYSE: MHK) and NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

Mohawk Industries has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NACCO Industries has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

NACCO Industries pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Mohawk Industries does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mohawk Industries and NACCO Industries’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries $9.49 billion 1.85 $971.63 million $13.61 17.35 NACCO Industries $104.78 million 2.37 $30.33 million N/A N/A

Mohawk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than NACCO Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.7% of Mohawk Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of NACCO Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Mohawk Industries shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.6% of NACCO Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Industries and NACCO Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries 10.24% 15.44% 8.81% NACCO Industries 7.62% 9.15% 4.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Mohawk Industries and NACCO Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries 0 3 13 0 2.81 NACCO Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus price target of $292.36, indicating a potential upside of 23.84%. Given Mohawk Industries’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mohawk Industries is more favorable than NACCO Industries.

Summary

Mohawk Industries beats NACCO Industries on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, and natural stone products; and sources, markets, and distributes other tile related products. This segment markets and distributes its products under the American Olean, Daltile, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering product lines in a range of colors, textures, and patterns, including carpets, rugs, carpet padS, hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl tiles, and sheet vinyl products. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin, Columbia Flooring, Durkan, Horizon, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Pergo, Portico, Quick-Step, and SmartStrand brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate, hardwood flooring, and vinyl flooring, as well as roofing elements, insulation boards, medium-density fiberboards, and chipboards products under the Balterio, IVC, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin and Xtratherm brands; and licenses patents related to flooring manufacturers. The company sells its products through independent distributors, home centers, company-operated service centers and stores, floor covering retailers, ceramic specialists, commercial contractors, commercial end users, mass merchandisers, department stores, shop at home, buying groups, retailers, and wholesalers, as well as private labeling programs. Mohawk Industries, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc. operates primarily in the mining industry. The company mines coal in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, Louisiana, and on the Navajo Nation in New Mexico for power generation. It provides value-added services, including maintaining and operating draglines for independently owned lime rock quarries; coal handling, processing, and drying services; and surface and mineral acquisition, and lease maintenance services. The company serves electric utilities, independent power providers, activated carbon producers, and synfuels plants. NACCO Industries, Inc. was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

