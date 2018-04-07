Contrasting National Bank of Canada (NTIOF) & Lloyds Banking Group (LYG)

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS: NTIOF) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Bank of Canada 21.22% 18.93% 0.88% Lloyds Banking Group 12.81% 19.07% 1.15%

Volatility and Risk

National Bank of Canada has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of National Bank of Canada shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares National Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Bank of Canada $6.85 billion 2.33 $1.48 billion $4.17 11.25 Lloyds Banking Group $50.67 billion 1.35 $4.91 billion $0.55 6.89

Lloyds Banking Group has higher revenue and earnings than National Bank of Canada. Lloyds Banking Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than National Bank of Canada, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

National Bank of Canada pays an annual dividend of $1.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. National Bank of Canada pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 9.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for National Bank of Canada and Lloyds Banking Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Bank of Canada 0 1 1 0 2.50 Lloyds Banking Group 4 3 3 0 1.90

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats National Bank of Canada on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, savings options, and tailored investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit and investment solutions, as well as international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complementary services. The Wealth Management segment provides investment solutions, trust services, banking services, lending services, and other wealth management solutions through internal and third-party distribution networks. The Financial Markets segment offers debt and equity underwriting; bank credit and risk management products and services; advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, and financing; and investment banking services comprising origination, underwriting, distribution, and liquidity services through secondary market activities, as well as macroeconomic and issuer-focused research services. The U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments provides specialty finance expertise; financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Cambodia; and the activities of targeted investments in certain emerging markets. The company provides its services through a network of 429 branches and 931 banking machines. The company was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings and mortgages. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of products and services, such as lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management and debt capital markets services. The Consumer Finance segment offers consumer lending products, including motor finance, credit cards, and unsecured personal loans. The Insurance segment provides a range of protection, pension and investment products. Its brands include Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, Scottish Widows, Colleys, Lex Autolease and AMC.

