Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) and Pure Storage (PSTG) Critical Review

Stratasys (NASDAQ: SSYS) and Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Stratasys has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pure Storage has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Stratasys and Pure Storage’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stratasys $668.36 million 1.56 -$38.27 million $0.13 149.62 Pure Storage $1.02 billion 3.92 -$177.60 million N/A N/A

Stratasys has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pure Storage.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.2% of Stratasys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.5% of Pure Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Stratasys shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.6% of Pure Storage shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Stratasys and Pure Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stratasys -5.98% 0.66% 0.55% Pure Storage -17.36% -37.84% -18.58%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Stratasys and Pure Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stratasys 4 8 3 0 1.93 Pure Storage 1 6 13 0 2.60

Stratasys presently has a consensus target price of $25.55, suggesting a potential upside of 31.34%. Pure Storage has a consensus target price of $21.47, suggesting a potential upside of 16.19%. Given Stratasys’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stratasys is more favorable than Pure Storage.

Summary

Stratasys beats Pure Storage on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content. The company offers entry-level desktop 3D printers to systems for rapid prototyping, and production systems for direct digital manufacturing. It also provides 3D printing consumable materials, including FDM cartridge-based materials, PolyJet cartridge-based materials, non-color digital materials, and color variations; and downloadable and cloud-based professional 3D printing workflow software, as well as suites of software with various 3D printing systems. In addition, the company offers customer support, basic warranty, and extended support programs; leases or rents 3D printers and 3D production systems; produces prototypes and end-use parts for customers from a customer-provided CAD file; and provides plastic and metal parts for rapid prototyping and production processes, as well as related professional services. Further, it operates Thingiverse, an online community for sharing downloadable, digital 3D designs; and GrabCAD Community, a resource of CAD models for mechanical engineers and designers. The company's products and services are primarily used in automotive, aerospace, medical, dental, jewelry, and education markets. Stratasys Ltd. sells its products through a network of resellers and independent sales agents worldwide. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc. engages in building a data platform that enables businesses to enhance performance and reduce complexity and costs worldwide. The company delivers its data platform through Purity Operating Environment, an optimized software for solid-state memory that offers enterprise-class storage and protocol services; FlashArray and FlashBlade optimized hardware products for solid-state memory to enhance the performance and density of flash, optimize its advanced software services, and reduce solution cost for customers; Pure1, a cloud-based management and support software; and FlashStack, a converged infrastructure solution. Its data platform is used for a range of storage use cases, including database applications, large-scale analytics, private and public cloud infrastructure, Webscale applications, virtual server infrastructure, and virtual desktop infrastructure; and helps customers scale their businesses through real-time and accurate analytics, increase employee productivity, improve operational efficiency, and deliver compelling user experiences to their customers and partners. The company serves large and mid-size organizations across various industries, such as cloud-based software and service providers, consumer Web, education, energy, financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, media, retail, and telecommunications through a network of distribution and channel partners. The company was formerly known as OS76, Inc. and changed its name to Pure Storage, Inc. in January 2010. Pure Storage, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

